San Jose man indicted for alleged mail carrier robbery amid federal crackdown on postal crimes

A San Jose man has been indicted for allegedly robbing a U.S. mail carrier as part of a crackdown on what the U.S. Department of Justice for the Northern District of California says is an increase in crimes involving interference with the mail, prosecutors said Tuesday.

James Luna, 32, has been charged with allegedly robbing a mail carrier in Sunnyvale on Dec. 30, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Luna matches the description of a person who approached a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier just before 4 p.m. and demanded that the person hand over her postal keys. The mail carrier told authorities that she could see what looked like the butt of a firearm sticking out of the suspect's pocket.

Postal keys allow the user to gain access to locked mailboxes in certain areas, and Luna is accused of absconding with them.

If convicted, Luna is facing up to ten years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

ALSO READ: $150K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in San Jose

This October, U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey and Postal Inspector in Charge Rafael Nunez held a press conference to shine a light on a recent uptick in theft of postal keys, break-ins of postal vehicles, assaults on letter carriers and other crimes associated with interfering with the mail.

At least ten more people are suspected of mail crimes and have federal cases in the Northern District: