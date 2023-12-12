$150K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Federal authorities are offering a reward of $150,000 in the search for a suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service carrier in a San Jose neighborhood last month.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the robbery took place around 1:40 p.m. on November 14 at 2465 Ontario Drive, near Somersworth Drive. Investigators did not specify what was taken during the robbery.

Postal inspectors also released photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle possibly linked to the incident. The suspect appears to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a face mask, black gloves, jeans and black shoes, and also appears to be holding a bag.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle appears to be a gray or beige 4-door sedan.

Photos of person and vehicle suspected in the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on Ontario Drive in San Jose on November 14, 2023. U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The incident comes as authorities deal with a spate of robberies targeting mail carriers. Last week, a mail carrier was injured and robbed of her postal keys and cell phones while delivering mail in Palo Alto. Police are searching for two people in connection with the robbery and assault.

In October, federal authorities announced the arrests of 10 people in connection with postal crimes in and around the Bay Area, including assaults on postal workers, mail truck break-ins and mail theft.

Anyone with information about the San Jose incident is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service 1-877-876-2455, referencing case number 4190574-ROBB.