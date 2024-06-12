San Jose man charged with attempted murder after shooting gun at police during standoff

A San Jose man who was in a standoff with police early Sunday morning has been charged with attempted murder after firing multiple gunshots at officers during the incident, police said.

SJ attempted murder suspect Anthony Handy San Jose Police Department

In a press release issued Wednesday, police said officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Delaware Avenue at 4:28 a.m. Sunday morning for a welfare check after an adult male suspect was seen throwing various objects out a residential window. Arriving officers identified themselves and attempted to contact the suspect, who refused to exit the residence. As officers walked away, the suspect fired multiple gunshots in their direction. None of the officers were struck by gunfire.

The suspect, later identified as 52-year-old San Jose resident Anthony Handy, remained barricaded inside the residence. Police called the department's Tactical Negotiator Unit (TNU) and MERGE Unit to the scene to help de-escalate the situation. After police were unsuccessful in their negotiations, a non-lethal chemical agent was used to encourage the suspect to surrender. Handy subsequently jumped out from the second-story window and was taken into police custody. Hardy was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained after he jumped out of the window.

Police recovered an unregistered serialized firearm from the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident. On Tuesday, Handy was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on the charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Soria #4793 of the San Jose Police Assaults Unit via email: 4793@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.