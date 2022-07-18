Man shot dead near in San Jose near fairgrounds; suspect arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the department announced Monday.

The shooting was reported at around 6 a.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Monterey Road just north of the fairgrounds. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene; police identified him as 20-year-old San Jose resident Manuel Gutierrez. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on Friday.

Manuel Gutierrez San Jose Police Department

The victim's identity was not disclosed pending the notification of his family. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

It was San Jose's 22nd homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.