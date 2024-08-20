San Jose fire burns debris from March blaze, damages neighboring home

A fire that broke out in downtown San Jose Tuesday morning started in debris from a pair of abandoned Victorians that burned earlier this year and damaged a neighboring house, fire officials said.

The San Jose Fire Department X account posted that crews responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a residential structure on the 100 block of N. 4th St. downtown after receiving a call at 9:49 a.m.

Fire officials later confirmed that the fire involved a debris pile from two adjacent structures that were bulldozed in recent months. Those two buildings were abandoned Victorian homes that had burned in March, destroying both houses and sending up large columns of smoke that could be seen for miles.

The debris was set to be cleared later Tuesday, officials said. There were no injuries reported, though a nearby occupied residence was evacuated as a precaution. That residence suffered moderate external damage, but no structural or interior damage. The occupants will be allowed to return.

Traffic was impacted on N. 4th St., as well as St. John St. and St. James St. The public was asked to avoid the area.