Fire destroys abandoned homes near downtown San Jose

A fire burned through two boarded-up houses near downtown San Jose Tuesday, destroying both and sending up large columns of smoke that could be seen for miles.

The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that the fire was burning on the 100 block of N. 4th Street, one block east of St. James Park. The initial call was made at 11:42 a.m. and the fire went to a second alarm within minutes.

One house at 152 N. 4th St. a single-story home, was completely consumed by flames that spread to the abandoned two-story house next door at 146 N. 4th St. Both houses became completely engulfed and eventually collapsed.

UPDATE: Structure fire on N 4th St. upgraded to a Second Alarm. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zwd0BjXDtL — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 26, 2024

Both houses were old Victorian homes, with the single-story home built in 1898 and the two-story house built in 1900, according to real estate website Redfin. Both were a total loss, the fire department said.

A third home on the opposite side of the house where the fire began was occupied and threatened by the flames but firefighters were able to save it.

The fire department said no injuries were reported and no residents were displaced. The cause of the fire was still being investigated as of about 1 p.m.