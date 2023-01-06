DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family

SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.

In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022.

"Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said in the report. "These two highly trained police snipers undoubtedly saved not only their own lives, but also the lives of the innocent men, women, and children living in that neighborhood."

San Jose double-homicide suspect Raymond Calderon SJPD

According to prosecutors, Calderon kidnapped his grandmother and two of his sons from a community pool in San Jose. Calderon then drove to the home of his friend Freddy Herrera and forced his captives to watch him fatally shoot Herrera.

Prosecutors said he then took his captives to the home of ex-girlfriend Michelle Gonzalez in Modesto. There, Calderon forced his captives to watch him shoot and kill Gonzalez.

Following the shooting, prosecutors said Calderon took his captives back to San Jose from Modesto. After kicking them out, he then led San Jose police on a chase, which ended in a crash near Bendorf Drive in South San Jose.

After the crash, Calderon fled on foot and shot at officers. He barricaded himself in a nearby shed, in a standoff that lasted for several hours.

According to authorities, when Calderon emerged from the shed, he aimed a 9mm semiautomatic firearm directly at Lang. In response, Lang and Carboni opened fire with their tactical rifles.

"Facing an armed suspect who had just killed two people and was brandishing a firearm, Lieutenant Lang and Officer Carboni had no other choice but to shoot Calderon when he raised his gun," Baker said

Calderon was hit in the head and chest and later died at the hospital of gunshot wounds. Toxicology tests showed Calderon had marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

The report from the DA's office also noted that Calderon had been previously convicted of felony domestic violence twice in incidents involving the mother of the two sons.

Baker said the officers "reasonably believed they needed to use deadly force against Raymond Calderon, such force was necessary, and the amount of force used was reasonable under the circumstances. Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to them."