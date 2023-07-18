Surveillance footage released in hit-and-run that killed cyclist in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have released surveillance footage after a cyclist succumbed to her injuries following a hit-and-run last month.

According to officers, the collision took place in the area of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on June 3.

A preliminary investigation determined that a driver in a dark-colored sedan traveling northbound on Monterey Road struck the cyclist, who was riding eastbound outside a crosswalk. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said the cyclist was taken to a local hospital where she was stabilized and then transferred to a care facility. On July 8, the woman died from her injuries.

Surveillance footage of a hit-and-run in the area of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue on June 3, 2023. A woman riding a bicycle died from her injuries following the collision. San Jose Police Department

The victim's name has not been released. Police said the hit-and-run was the 25th traffic fatality in the city so far this year.

San Jose police are investigating two other unsolved hit-and-run collisions that took place earlier this month. On July 7, police said an elderly woman was fatally struck by a pickup near South White Road and Buckner Drive. The following night, another woman was killed while crossing in the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road.

"These are people – regardless of where they are in the in the street or not, that we need to do our best and try to make sure we are stopping. Abiding by the law and also helping these people get medical assistance, whether or not it was your fault that the collision occurred," said Sgt. Jorge Garibay, a spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department said about the early July collisions.

Additional details about the June 3 collision or the suspect vehicle were not immediately available.

Anyone who may have information is asked to reach Detective Dellcarpini of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit by email or by calling 408-277-4654. Tips can also be given anonymously on the P3TIPS app, by calling 408-947-STOP or by visiting http://www.svcrimestoppers.org.