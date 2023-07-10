San Jose police seek 2 drivers following recent fatal hit-and-runs

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for two drivers linked to separate hit-and-run collisions after two pedestrians were killed last week.

The first collision was reported around 2:25 p.m. Friday near South White Road and Buckner Drive in East San Jose.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a pickup, possibly a silver Dodge Ram, was traveling southbound on White Road when a woman was struck outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigate a fatal-hit-and-run in the area of Story Road and South White Road in San Jose on July 7, 2023. CBS

On Saturday, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a second hit-and run collision on Capitol Expressway near the Monterey Road interchange in South San Jose.

Investigators said the driver in this collision was traveling westbound on the expressway when a woman was struck. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police did not give a description of the suspect vehicle in the second hit-and-run.

The victims' identities are being withheld pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

According to police, the victims are the 15th and 16th pedestrian deaths on city streets this year. The victims are the city's 24th and 25th traffic deaths of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654. Information about Friday's collision can be emailed to Detective Aldinger of the unit, while information about Saturday's collision can be emailed to Detective O'Brien of the unit.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or by visiting http://www.svcrimestoppers.org.