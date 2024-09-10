Married San Jose couple accused of drug dealing after police seize $2M in cocaine

A San Jose couple has been arrested and accused of drug dealing, after police said they seized cocaine worth an estimated $2 million from an alleged drug house last week.

According to San Jose Police, 51-year-old Tri Pham and 46-year-old Jenny Pham were arrested following a months-long investigation by the department's Metro Unit into narcotics sales. Investigators said the husband and wife operated a drug house to manufacture, transport and sell crack cocaine.

On Sep. 4, police served warrants at homes associated with the couple on Bendmill Way in South San Jose and Maro Drive in East San Jose.

(L-R) Tri Pham and Jenny Pham are accused of drug dealing after police said they found cocaine worth an estimated $2 million from homes associated with the couple on Sep. 4, 2024. San Jose Police Department

During the searches, police said they found more than 37 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of crack cocaine and 50 Xanax bars. Police also found six firearms, one rifle, two vehicles with hidden compartments and approximately $120,000 in cash.

According to investigators, the street value of the cocaine is roughly $2 million.

Both Tri Pham and Jenny Pham were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for alleged crimes related to weapons possession, along with narcotics possession and sale.

Jail records show Tri Pham and Jenny Pham are being held without bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Kaufman of the department's Metro Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4631.