San Jose community in shock after hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom; suspect arrested

A San Jose community is in shock after police arrested a man on suspicion of capturing graphic images with a hidden camera at a Starbucks bathroom.

The Starbucks near Coleman Avenue closed early Wednesday afternoon as soon as this news broke. Officers found a hidden camera pointing directly at the toilet but they said they made another disturbing discovery at the suspect's home.

The neighborhood just near Japantown in San Jose is usually very quiet. Maria just moved in this year and was abruptly woken up by the sounds of police just last week.

"It was a big shock. It was really loud," Maria said.

Maria didn't want her face shown but shared a picture of the scene right outside the home.

"They were saying, 'This is San Jose PD. Please come out with your hands up,'" she recalled. "They have canines surrounding the house and have a warrant. A search warrant."

San Jose Police said they were there to arrest 35-year-old Louie Juarez Junior.

"I saw the gentleman coming out, and I heard him yelling, 'I have a baby in the house,'" Maria said. "I think he was just trying to warn them that he had a baby in the house."

A woman came out of the home to talk to us but denied knowing Juarez. Another neighbor, however, confirmed he was the husband of the house.

Officers found microcameras, but that's not all. They also discovered 20 firearms including an assault rifle and an unregistered gun.

"It's the weapons that are scary," Deborah Crim, a San Jose resident said.

The videos at the Starbucks were captured on January 30. Police described the video as graphic, showing many of the victims fully exposed. Investigators said there were 91 victims ranging from 4 to 85 years old.

It's very concerning," said Suzanne Guben. "Concerned about the children that have been affected by it."

"Bellarmine College Prep is right down the street, so it's just a lot of young people coming in and out," Guben's daughter Lauren added.

Juarez was booked on multiple gun charges and possession of child pornography. Maria said she feels safer knowing he's behind bars.

"It's just kind of nerve-racking," she said.

Police are looking into whether other videos were taken there or at any other location. Anyone with information about the case or who may be a victim is asked to call SJPD.