Man accused of hiding camera in San Jose coffee shop restroom

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man is facing multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, after police said he recorded dozens of people who used a restroom at a coffee shop earlier this year.

On Jan. 31, officers were called to the establishment on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue after someone found the camera hidden beneath the sink and facing the toilet.

Investigators found that the camera recorded at least 91 victims using the toilet, ranging in age from four to 85 years old. The footage was recorded on Jan. 30 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"These videos are extremely graphic and contain multiple juvenile victims, fully exposed," police said in a statement.

Detectives identified the suspect and obtained a search warrant. On Friday, officers arrested the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Louie Juarez Jr. of San Jose.

Louie Juarez Jr. is accused of placing a hidden camera inside a restroom at a coffee shop on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue in San Jose on Jan. 30, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Police said a search warrant of Juarez's home yielded 20 firearms, including an assault rifle and unregistered firearm, high-capacity magazines along with micro cameras.

Juarez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of child pornography possession, installing a hidden surveillance camera with audio, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of an assault rifle and possession of an unregistered firearm.

San Jose police are urging anyone who may have been a victim or who may have additional information about the case to contact Detective Lippert of the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4102.