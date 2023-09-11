3 suspects identified in San Jose double shooting, police chase

Three people are facing attempted murder charges following a shooting last week in San Jose that left two victims hospitalized.

San Jose Police said the shooting happened Sept. 6 at about 1:12 a.m. on the 100 block of West Alma Avenue in the city's Alma neighborhood. Arriving officers found two men who had been shot at least one time each; they were both taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said officers observed three suspects fleeing from the scene in a dark-colored sedan and they attempted to pull it over but the vehicle did not stop. During the chase, two handguns were tossed from the car, one of which was a ghost gun, and both were recovered by officers, police said.

The chase continued north and ended in East Palo Alto were two of the suspects were taken into custody while the third fled on foot and barricaded himself in a nearby home. San Jose SWAT officers with the help of East Palo Alto Police took the third suspect into custody shortly after with no further incident.

A search of the barricaded suspect's home along with an additional suspect residence turned up ammunition and additional contraband that added additional criminal charges to the three suspects, police said.

The suspects were identified as San Jose resident Fernando Landeros-Noriega, 41; and East Palo Alto residents Carlos Garcia-Hernandez, 32, and Jesus Arreola-Rodriguez, 24. They were booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, weapons violations, and reckless felony evading.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 at the San José Police Assaults Unit via email: 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.