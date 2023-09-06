Shooting injures 2 in San Jose's Alma neighborhood; "Several" suspects arrested

An overnight shooting in San Jose injured two people and resulted in a number of arrests, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 160 block of W. Alma Ave. in San Jose's Alma neighborhood at around 1:12 a.m. San Jose Police said two men were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

In a social media post just after 5 a.m., police said officers found a possible suspect vehicle that fled and was chased outside of city limits. According to police, "several" subjects were taken into custody, and at least one firearm was recovered.

Police said additional updates would be provided when available.