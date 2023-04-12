22 sex crime suspects arrested in San Jose warrant sweep

SAN JOSE – More than 20 people suspected of sex crimes have been arrested as part of a recent warrant sweep, San Jose police announced Wednesday.

According to the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit, the 22 suspects were charged with crimes ranging from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape. The alleged offenses took place between 2012 to February of this year.

"I would like to thank all the San José Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes," Police Chief Anthony Mata said in a statement.

Sex crime suspects arrested in March 2023 warrant sweep. San Jose Police Department

Nineteen out of the 22 suspects are San Jose residents. Outside of San Jose, officers arrested men from Morgan Hill, Arizona and San Diego.

One of the suspects, 73-year-old Antonio Zacariz of San Jose, was arrested on March 7. Police said Zacariz, a massage therapist, is accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients.

List of suspects arrested:

1. Juan Avila, 41, San Jose

2. Henry Avilez Castillo, 34, San Jose

3. Deseri Barron, 42, San Jose

4. Christopher Bifano, 45, San Jose

5. Vu Tin Do, 31, San Jose

6. Austin Flores, 25, Morgan Hill

7. Hung Duc Hong, 58, San Jose

8. Robert Kim, 36, San Jose

9. Kenyon McWilliams, 57, San Jose

10. Amir Najafi, 45, Arizona

11. David Napan, 41, San Jose

12. Paul Clayton Orr, 38, San Diego

13. Pedro Lancarte, 53, San Jose

14. Oscar Ramos, 36, San Jose

15. Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54, San Jose

16. Fidel Torres Reyes, 49, San Jose

17. Imran Ullah, 26, San Jose

18. Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44, San Jose

19. David Velasco, 40, San Jose

20. Marcos Villareal, 41, San Jose

21. Antonio Zacariz, 73, San Jose

22. Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39, San Jose

Police said Wednesday that there could be additional victims involving the suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.

Tips can also be given anonymously through the P3TIPS app, calling 408-947-STOP or by visiting svcrimestoppers.org.