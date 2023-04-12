22 sex crime suspects arrested in San Jose warrant sweep
SAN JOSE – More than 20 people suspected of sex crimes have been arrested as part of a recent warrant sweep, San Jose police announced Wednesday.
According to the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit, the 22 suspects were charged with crimes ranging from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape. The alleged offenses took place between 2012 to February of this year.
"I would like to thank all the San José Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes," Police Chief Anthony Mata said in a statement.
Nineteen out of the 22 suspects are San Jose residents. Outside of San Jose, officers arrested men from Morgan Hill, Arizona and San Diego.
One of the suspects, 73-year-old Antonio Zacariz of San Jose, was arrested on March 7. Police said Zacariz, a massage therapist, is accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients.
List of suspects arrested:
1. Juan Avila, 41, San Jose
2. Henry Avilez Castillo, 34, San Jose
3. Deseri Barron, 42, San Jose
4. Christopher Bifano, 45, San Jose
5. Vu Tin Do, 31, San Jose
6. Austin Flores, 25, Morgan Hill
7. Hung Duc Hong, 58, San Jose
8. Robert Kim, 36, San Jose
9. Kenyon McWilliams, 57, San Jose
10. Amir Najafi, 45, Arizona
11. David Napan, 41, San Jose
12. Paul Clayton Orr, 38, San Diego
13. Pedro Lancarte, 53, San Jose
14. Oscar Ramos, 36, San Jose
15. Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54, San Jose
16. Fidel Torres Reyes, 49, San Jose
17. Imran Ullah, 26, San Jose
18. Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44, San Jose
19. David Velasco, 40, San Jose
20. Marcos Villareal, 41, San Jose
21. Antonio Zacariz, 73, San Jose
22. Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39, San Jose
Police said Wednesday that there could be additional victims involving the suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.
Tips can also be given anonymously through the P3TIPS app, calling 408-947-STOP or by visiting svcrimestoppers.org.
