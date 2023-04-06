73-year-old San Jose massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual assault of patients

SAN JOSE -- A massage therapist in San Jose has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting at least two of his patients, police said Thursday.

San Jose Police said the department originally received a report from a female survivor stating they were sexually assaulted by their massage therapist, identified as 73-year-old Antonio Zacariz.

Antonio Zacariz San Jose Police Department

Zacariz has worked as a massage therapist since 2015 and performs massages at his San Jose home. Police said detectives investigating the case discovered an additional victim.

A warrant was obtained for Zacariz and on March 7, Zacariz was arrested at his home.

Police asked anyone with information about this case or other similar incidents was asked to contact Detective Montez #4448 of the San José Police Department's Sexual Assaults Investigations Unit via email: 4448@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-4102.