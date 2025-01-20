San Francisco's MLK Day marchers somber as Trump returns to White House

The mood among Bay Area Democrats and activists who marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a march was somber as Republican President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term.

"I'm wearing a T-shirt representing Kamala Devi Harris, for whom I knocked on 2,460 individual voters' doors in six swing states on nine trips," explained San Francisco resident Kimberley Rodler.

A Harris campaign volunteer, Rodler came to San Francisco's MLK march holding her miniature Statue of Liberty. Like many gathered to celebrate the civil rights icon, she really didn't have much to say about the day's other proceedings.

"Donald Trump is like a wildfire of nonsense," she said. "And I just wouldn't follow him to the grocery store."

State Senator Scott Wiener called the inauguration a bitter pill for Democrats to take, and a challenge.

"You just look at the photos of the inauguration and it's like this oligarchy that's gonna start looting the country," said Wiener. "Supported by a lot of regular people who are really frustrated with what's happening in the country, and with government's inability to do some basic things."

He acknowledged that Democrats must to learn to speak to the needs of the people.

"So we are focused, of course, on the evil that Trump brings and defending California, but also trying to understand what we need to do better as government to deliver for people on housing and transportation on all the things that people need so that a grifter like Donald Trump, a scam artist Trump I can't win elections," he added

A small group of Democrats gathered to watch the address at Manny's. The mood was equally grim, with many expressing concern over what may come from early executive orders.

"That's the sense with all my friends. People are kind of like, 'What's gonna happen?'" said J'aime Castro. "People in the Latino community are worried. 'Oh my God, they are coming! They are going to take us, my family, kick us out.' Then the gay community. The transgenders. He already said that already. So how do you think that these people are going to be feeling?"

The events in Washington were on a lot of minds, even those who didn't watch the inauguration or even want to talk about it. Rodler said this was a day to focus energy elsewhere.

"You know, today's proceedings are disparaging to me when I think about them and maybe for some other people watching," Rodler said. "And I know that each one of us has so much to offer and something hopeful that we can do, so go ahead and do that."

Other Bay Area Democrats offered their thoughts on the inauguration in social media posts.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, pointed out the ironic juxtaposition of Trump's campaign statements painting himself as an anti-war candidate with his expansionist Inauguration Day rhetoric.

"In the same sentence that Trump says 'no more wars' and 'I'm a peacemaker,' he promises to 'expand our territory.' Tell me more!" Swalwell said on social media Monday.

Swalwell also said that instead of proffering a vison of bipartisan governance, Trump was "whining like a man-baby" and should "put your big boy pants on and let's help people."

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Santa Cruz, and Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, all said they will work to find common ground with the new administration.

"There is progress to be made on housing, environmental stewardship, public safety, immigration reform, national security, and more," Panetta said. "I will work with anybody and any administration to pursue areas of agreement and aggressively deliver for the people I serve."

"Rest assured, in the years ahead I plan to work with the president and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on issues where we can find common ground, and to stand against policies and rhetoric that harm the American people and our great country," Thompson said.

Newsom noted that -- in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires and in anticipation of Trump's visit to Southern California -- the country needs a renewed commitment to cooperation, facts and mutual respect.

"Where our shared principles are aligned, my administration stands ready to work with the Trump-Vance administration to deliver solutions and serve the nearly 40 million Californians we jointly represent," Newsom said.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said Trump's speech was "dark, dangerous, and authoritarian" and said the president is "more hateful and vengeful than ever."

"It is clear he will make good on his campaign promises of dividing our country, attacking our most vulnerable, clamping down on our freedoms of expression and bodily autonomy, weaponizing law enforcement, and intentionally doing further damage to our ailing planet," Chiu said, partly in response to Trump's "drill baby, drill" energy policy.

Rep. Lateefah Simon, D-Oakland, didn't address Trump's speech directly, but thanked outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris for their service Monday.

"We will continue your work of lifting up and fighting for better possibilities for all, not just the few," Simon said, along with posting messages celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"From voting and civil rights to economic justice and international peace -- Dr. King fought tirelessly to bring America closer to the promise of our founding ideals," she said.

Daniel Lurie was asked about Donald Trump's re-election at his first press conference as mayor elect.

"Listen, I have serious disagreements with President Donald Trump," he said in November. "But I will never, I will never let those disagreements get in the way of addressing the problems facing San Francisco."

That sentiment was expressed more than a few times Monday, that San Francisco and California have their own problems to address. If solving those issues is Democrats' best way of responding, then that work starts now.

Bay City News contributed to this story.