San Francisco woman pleads not guilty in Bayview double murder of 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to charges she murdered two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Friday.

San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested a week ago after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

SF double-homicide suspect Paulesha Green-Pulliam. CBS

Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road. She was arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon, but didn't enter a "not guilty" plea until she was back in court Friday.

She is being represented by a public defender who had asked for additional details in the case during the arraignment earlier this week, having only been provided with the charging document issued by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident, which he described as "absolutely horrible."

#SFPD Investigators are working on a double suspicious death/homicide case from this morning in the Bayview. Absolutely horrible and is extremely hard on our Homicide Investigators, CSI, Officers, Fire, DEM911, ME's Office, and Community. Thankful for their dedication to service pic.twitter.com/5pKpQug000 — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) December 24, 2022

More details about what led to the girls' deaths was not immediately released by police or prosecutors.

The announcement by the District Attorney's office said prosecutors will seek pre-trial detention in the case because of the public safety risk that Green-Pulliam poses. If convicted of all charges she faces life without the possibility of parole. Her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

"My heart breaks for this family," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release announcing the murder charges. "I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice."

While charges have been filed in the case, it remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.