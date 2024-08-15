Woman dies after getting hit by car near Glen Park BART station

A woman died after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood, police said.

The collision was reported at about 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bosworth and Diamond streets, near the Glen Park BART station.

Officers gave the injured woman emergency aid and medics were called, but she died at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released.

The driver stayed at the scene, and authorities said that it doesn't appear that drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.