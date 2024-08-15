Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Woman dies after getting hit by car near Glen Park BART station

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-15-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 8-15-24 08:45

A woman died after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood, police said.

The collision was reported at about 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bosworth and Diamond streets, near the Glen Park BART station.

Officers gave the injured woman emergency aid and medics were called, but she died at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released.

The driver stayed at the scene, and authorities said that it doesn't appear that drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.