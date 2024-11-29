San Francisco Union Square Macy's enjoys what could be the location's final Black Friday

Shoppers gather for what could be the last Black Friday at the Union Square Macy's

Even as the festive lights sparkle and the holiday spirit fills the air, there's a bittersweet feeling hanging over Union Square this holiday season.

At the heart of it all stands the 83-foot-tall Christmas tree, a symbol of the magic that Macy's brings to the San Francisco shopping district each year.

Will McClanahan, a Black Friday shopper, was soaking in the holiday ambiance with his mother and his dog, Winston.

"My mom is visiting for the holidays, so we had to come to the famous Macy's Christmas tree and come enjoy Union Square," McClanahan said.

While the crowds for Black Friday shopping were smaller than in years past, the festivities are more significant this year for another reason: Macy's, the iconic retailer that has anchored Union Square for decades, is planning to close its flagship store.

The closure -- which was announced last February -- could come as soon as next year as part of a broader strategy to shutter underperforming locations across the country.

For many, the news is a tough pill to swallow.

"It's sad because it's such a landmark location. Such a great spot, a big gathering area," said McClanahan. "So, sad to hear. I associate this big tree with Macy's."

Gloria Polidore, a shopper from Italy, echoed those sentiments.

"I love Macy's. I am always here. I do a lot of shopping there. And I'm sad if it closes. Because I love this place," she said.

While Macy's departure looms large in the minds of many, some Union Square business owners remain optimistic. Lauren Ellis, owner of the art gallery CK Contemporary on Powell Street, is one of them.

"It's a huge improvement for us to see people that are visiting San Francisco. They are having a wonderful time, a great experience. It is reflected in the business that we do, and people love coming to San Francisco," she said.

To ensure safety and preserve the holiday atmosphere, the San Francisco Police Department has ramped up its security efforts. Auto burglaries in the area have dropped by nearly 80 percent, according to the department.

"We have increased the number of police officers in the area. We've been doing this every holiday for several years now. And it has made an impact in decreasing the amount of incidents that occur here," said a spokesperson from the department.

For McClanahan and his family, the focus is on making lasting memories in Union Square while Macy's is still around.

"Certainly, some areas can be a little bit more dangerous than others. But, this is a great spot. It's beautiful. And we love it here," he said as his dog Winston trotted happily by his side.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Macy's, the community spirit remains strong in Union Square.