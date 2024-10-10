San Francisco teen arrested in connection with Aug. 21 shooting of Galileo Academy student

Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrest of a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting on Aug. 21 outside a high school that injured a student.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, police responded to a report of a shooting at North Point and Polk streets outside Galileo Academy of Science and Technology while class was in session. Arriving officers found the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers assisted the juvenile until medics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and any other potential victims. Police said officers worked with school staff to ensure a nearby campus was safe and secure. The school remained on lockdown for approximately an hour.

While police did not specify which school in the area was impacted, Galileo Academy of Science and Technology is about a block from the shooting location. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District later confirmed that it was a Galileo student who was injured

Gun seized during SF teen shooting arrest. San Francisco Police Department

Officers from the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) took over the investigation and eventually identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male San Francisco resident. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain a no bail arrest warrant.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, October 8 at approximately 4 p.m., officers located the suspect at Ocean Beach on the 900 block of Great Highway and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, a loaded firearm was located and seized along with other items of evidentiary value possibly related to the shooting. The suspect was transported and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for the felony charge of assault with a firearm.

Although an arrest has been made, police said the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.