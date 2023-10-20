San Francisco teachers report deal with district to avoid strike after all-night bargaining session

Teachers and the school district in San Francisco have avoided a threatened strike following a marathon all-night bargaining session that resulted in a tentative agreement, the teachers' union reported Friday morning.

The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) announced the tentative agreement on its social media channels Friday, just over a week after voting overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD).

In a video message, the UESF said the deal with the SFUSD was the result of months of rallying and picketing to bring the teachers' demands to the forefront.

"Every win in this tentative agreement is the direct result of the organizing and advocating by educators, families, and community supporters who showed up and pushed the district to agree to a fair contract that would stabilize our schools, said UESF President Cassondra Curiel. "This [tentative agreement] is a direct result of our collective power."

According to the union, the highlights for the two-year agreement include:

- A $9,000 raise for certified teachers the first year and a 5% increase the second year.

- A minimum salary of $30 per hour or an 8% increase (whichever is greater) the first year and a 5% increase the 2nd year.

- Substitute educators would see a 15% raise over two years and Prop A substitutes would make $80 more than the day-to-day sub rate. There will no longer be a two-tiered pay rate for subs.

- Improvements in staffing, working conditions, student support, and special education.

The SFUSD had not yet commented on the tentative agreement as of Friday at 8 a.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.