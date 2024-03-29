Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chain selves to gangway of USNS Harvey Milk in San Francisco

A group of protesters rallied outside of Pier 30-32 where the USNS Harvey Milk was docked Friday, with some demonstrators chaining themselves to the gangway of the ship.

The group gathered to protest the Friday morning ceremony that was attended by Rep. Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed along with other local and military officials. The Arab Resource and Organizing Center was one of the groups that set up the protest and claimed that the ship was bound for Gaza.

The group stood in the rain outside the fence set up along the Pier 30/32 perimeter when some protesters scaled the fence and made their way to the ship.

A KPIX photographer said some of the protesters who breached security and got to the ship chained themselves to the gangway. Military security was responding to the demonstrators.

San Francisco police confirmed it was monitoring the protest at around 11:30 a.m. when officers "observed crimes being committed." Police have not confirmed any arrests in the incident, but continued to monitor the incident for potential civil disobedience.

Police said the protest could impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The public is being advised to stay away from the area.