San Francisco Police to hold town hall on fatal shooting at Chinese Consulate

San Francisco police will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday to discuss a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in the vicinity of the Chinese Consulate last week.

On Oct. 9, police shot and killed a suspect who had driven a car into the Chinese Consulate's visa building at 1450 Laguna St. According to authorities, officers found that the car had "come to rest" before approaching the driver, and a shooting ensued.

Police said the shooting will be investigated by the U.S. Department of State, along with other agencies and jurisdictions.

The town hall meeting will allow space for members of the public to make comments following a presentation.

The town hall is available for viewing at 3 p.m. Thursday at sfgovtv.org/SFPDTownhall101923.