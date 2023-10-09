San Francisco emergency crews at Consulate Gen. Peoples Republic of China for vehicle that crashed into building

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police and fire crews were at the Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China for reports of a vehicle crashing into a building on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire department said one person was shot. However, the identity of the person was unclear, and it is unknown whether a suspect is at large.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard.

This is a developing story.