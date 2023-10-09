Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

San Francisco emergency crews at Consulate Gen. Peoples Republic of China for vehicle that crashed into building

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-9-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-9-23 10:43

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police and fire crews were at the Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China for reports of a vehicle crashing into a building on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire department said one person was shot. However, the identity of the person was unclear, and it is unknown whether a suspect is at large.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 3:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.