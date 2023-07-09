San Francisco police shut down annual Dolores Street hill bomb

SAN FRANCISCO -- There were tense moments in San Franciso's Dolores Park Saturday between police officers in riot gear and dozens of skateboarders as authorities shut down the annual "Dolores Hill Bomb."

SFPD stops Dolores Street hill bomb event. CBS

Police responded to the site of the yearly event featuring skaters riding down the steep hill on Dolores Street alongside the park. Police in riot gear with batons out blocked intersections to shut down the unsanctioned event.

Skateboarders and onlookers were confronted by the police. In video from the Bay Area News Group, what appear to be fireworks and possibly bottles being thrown can be seen during the confrontation.

Later, people in the area were caught on camera vandalizing a Muni street car, causing what appears to be extensive damage.

Another video showed officers surrounding the crowd, closing in on them until police got dozens of people to kneel or sit down on the ground.

Several police vans were visible on scene to arrest an unknown number of people. It is not clear what charges those involved might be facing.

So far, San Francisco police have not responded to requests from CBS San Francisco for more information on the incident.