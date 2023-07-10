Neighbor describes damage caused in chaos after SFPD breaks up Dolores Street hill bomb

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some residents in the neighborhood around Dolores Park came home to find damage in the wake of the chaos that broke out after San Francisco police shut down an unsanctioned skateboarding event Saturday evening.

Police responded to the site of the yearly event featuring skaters riding down the steep hill on Dolores Street alongside the park Saturday at around 6:15 p.m. following initial reports of fireworks being set off and vandalism.

After a confrontation between a police sergeant and a young man who allegedly spat on the sergeant led to the arrest of two teens, the gathered crowd turned ugly, throwing fireworks, cans and glass bottles at officers, according to police.

Rob Bonner was not home Saturday when the melee erupted, but the damage to his apartment building showed him how dangerous the situation became.

"There are three bullet holes that went through our front door of our building and a bullet hole that went through our living room," explained Bonner.

CBS News Bay Area found other similar evidence of damage to windows that appeared to be from a pellet gun. People living in the area told police they feared for their safety.

"Not surprised. This happens every year with this event," Bonner said. "Last year, we actually saw them pulling people out of the cars and beating them up. And breaking their windows and taking off their [rear-view] mirrors."

Saturday night, police from the SFPD Mission Station and elsewhere responded to the increasingly unruly crowd. Officers outfitted in riot gear and carrying tear gas and batons arrived to break up the crowd. Hundreds gathered ignored the orders to disperse.

Fireworks set off in Dolores Park started fires. SFFD arrived on scene to extinguish the fires and the park was ordered closed as groups of vandals attacked occupied SF Muni streetcars. On Monday, SFMTA officials estimated the damage to five Muni vehicles at approximately $70,000.

There were no serious injuries related to the incident Saturday.

While some people gathered Sunday to protest the police treatment of those who gathered for the unsanctioned skateboard event, Bonner felt the authorities were in the right.

"I appreciate the cops. I really do. I think they were right this round," said Bonner. "It got really unruly. I'm not sure if they added to the confusion when they showed up, but I do appreciate they were actually here to bring order."

Bonner said he thought making the event sanctioned by city officials could reduce the risks to the neighborhood and those participating.

"The city needs to do something," he explained. "It's going to happen regardless, so let's actually put in some checks and balances for these kids to be safe and for us to be safe."



Justin Andrews contributed to this report.