San Francisco police identify suspects arrested in wild chase, detail laundry list of charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday identified the two suspects arrested after a wild pursuit ended with the pair crashing on a Western Addition pedestrian walkway earlier this week as well as the laundry list of charges they are both facing.

According to a press release, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m., burglary investigators with the SFPD were conducting a plainclothes operation on the unit block of Leavenworth Street focused on a possible illegal fencing operation. Police observed a male suspect making a transaction involving possible stolen property with occupants seated in a parked vehicle.

This vehicle was suspected of being used in auto burglaries. Further investigation determined the license plate of the vehicle had been stolen in San Leandro. Uniformed officers responded to the area and attempted a traffic stop at Turk and Hyde Streets. During the stop, the suspect vehicle -- which was driven by a female suspect with a male suspect in the front passenger seat -- drove in reverse and rammed the occupied police vehicle several times, injuring an officer.

As the suspect vehicle fled the scene, it ran over police bicycles parked on the sidewalk and a pursuit of the suspects commenced. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with several vehicles, nearly struck pedestrians and drove recklessly to avoid arrest. Spike strips were deployed by SFPD members in the area of Broadway and Polk Street in an effort to safely disable the vehicle and minimize the risk to the public.

Wild SF chase ends in Western Addition. San Francisco Police Department

The vehicle came to a stop in the area of Galilee Lane at Laguna Street after crashing into a fixed metal bicycle rack and anti-vehicle bollard on a pedestrian walkway. The female driver, identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Tiara Raina Hewitt, and the male passenger, identified as 33-year-old San Francisco resident Demarco Ransom, were taken into custody.

A search of the suspect vehicle uncovered numerous items which include suspected stolen items and a loaded handgun.

Hewitt was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and was booked on nearly two dozen charges including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, three counts of failure to stop at red light, two counts of vandalism, two counts of disobeying traffic control devices, two counts of removal of vehicle-collision, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, resisting/delaying arrest, possession of stolen property, hit and run involving injury, reckless evading of a police officer, reckless driving, stopping at a scene of an accident with property damage, driving on sidewalks, disobeying traffic signals, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, resisting an officer and conspiracy.

Police also determined that Hewitt had outstanding arrest warrants in no less than six different jurisdiction including Pacifica, Brentwood, Fremont and Alameda, Santa Clara and Placer counties on a variety of theft charges. .

SF police chase arrest of suspect Tiara Raina Hewitt in the Western Addition on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. CBS

Ransom was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and was later medically released. He was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and was booked on nine charges including four counts carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, conspiracy, resisting/delaying arrest, carrying a loaded firearm in public and being felon in possession of a firearm. Ransom also had a pair of outstanding warrants in Alameda County -- including a charge of assault with a deadly weapon -- and Pacifica.

The male subject who police observed making a transaction involving suspected stolen property with Hewitt and Ransom was detained on the unit block of Leavenworth Street. During the investigation, police found a laptop, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics and other items inside his vehicle which were identified as stolen. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Daly City resident Jorge Robles, for receiving stolen property

While suspects have been arrested in the case, it remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.