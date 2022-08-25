Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.

The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear.

"When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster, Nancy jumped over the bench. Me and another person scattered."

SF police chase arrest in the Western Addition on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. CBS

"We thought we were going to get hit," said bystander Rebecca Marsh. "All of a sudden, a car comes running through about 45 or 50 mph with about 10 cop cars chasing it."

The suspect vehicle was barreling down the normally busy walkway when they simply ran out of road.

"The cops caught 'em," said a relieved Shari.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. Police did not say what charges they might be facing.

Luckily for residents, nerves were the only thing injured.

"It was scary," said Marsh.