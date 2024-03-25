San Francisco police arrest man on suspicion of Mission Bay killing

Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected in a January homicide that occurred in Mission Bay, the department said Monday.

At about 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 14, officers responded to the 100 block of Berry Street on a report of a shooting. A man was discovered suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A second man was found at the scene who was treated for his injuries and survived, according to police.

On March 19, officers arrested Ranjeet Dodds, 20, in San Jose on suspicion of murder and booked him into the San Francisco County Jail.

This is still an active case. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. It is OK to remain anonymous.