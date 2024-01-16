1 dead, 1 injured after weekend shooting in San Francisco's Mission Bay

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed and another man was injured following a shooting in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood over the weekend.

Shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of Berry Street. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers called paramedics to the scene.

The man was later taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died. His name was not released.

Authorities also found a second adult male victim at the scene. Police said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".