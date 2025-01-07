Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in San Francisco New Year's deadly shooting in Mission District

Prosecutors in San Francisco have charged the man suspected in a New Year's Day deadly shooting with murder, the district attorney's office said Monday.

Jose Gonzalo Rivera Flores, 29, has been charged with murder, carrying a concealed and loaded firearm, and personally and intentionally discharging a firearm in the commission of murder.

At about 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a gas station in the 500 block of South Van Ness Avenue on a report of a shooting. Once there, police discovered a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scene of a deadly shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Jan. 1, 2025. CBS

Detectives determined that the suspect fled the scene in an SUV and it was located in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Geneva Avenue, where Rivera Flores was taken into custody.

Neither police nor prosecutors have mentioned the motive of the shooting.

Rivera Flores was being held without bail. His next court date is Jan. 30.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

