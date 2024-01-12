Mayor London Breed signs bill to install 400 license plate readers across SF

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed signed legislation Thursday authorizing the installation of hundreds of license plate readers across San Francisco, as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime.

According to a statement from Breed's office, the bill authorizes 400 readers to be installed at 100 intersections. Late last year, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a plan from the mayor expediting their installation.

"We are making progress disrupting crimes and we are sending a message that San Francisco is not tolerating criminal activity of any kind," Breed said. "These license plate readers can play a critical role in disrupting retail theft, car break-ins, sideshows, and other criminal activity."

Funding for the readers comes from the state's Organized Retail Theft Grant Program. The city received $17.3 million.

In an effort to install the cameras quickly, the bill also directs the mayor's staff and city departments to cut through red tape, including working directly with the SFMTA and the SFPUC.

"These cameras will be a force-multiplier, helping our hard-working officers to identify vehicles used in crimes and to apprehend offenders more quickly and precisely," said Police Chief Bill Scott.

Also on Friday, the mayor's office touted a reduction in property crimes over the holiday season. Officials said between November 20, 2023 and January 1, the city saw a 48% reduction in larcenies, 17% reduction in motor vehicle theft and a 26% reduction in burglaries compared to the same period a year earlier.