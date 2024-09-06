Watch the San Francisco mayoral debate on CBS News Bay Area - submit your candidate questions

The main candidates for San Francisco mayor are set for their next debate hosted by CBS News Bay Area, and you can provide some of the questions to the candidates.

Voters, what would you ask the candidates for mayor? The live debate will be on Wednesday, September 11th at 6 p.m. on CBS News Bay Area.

Before then, you can learn more about the main candidates in reporter Lauren Toms' Behind the Ballot series of candidate profiles:

London Breed ∙ Mark Farrell ∙ Daniel Lurie ∙ Aaron Peskin ∙ Ahsha Safaí

