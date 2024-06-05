San Francisco mayor, police chief denounce racist, sexist graffiti spray-painted on city hall

Workers who arrived at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday morning were met with racist and sexist epithets spray-painted on the front door, Mayor London Breed said.

"This hateful act is a painful reminder of the work we still need to do," said Breed on social media Wednesday afternoon. "Like many, I confront this kind of hate almost every day online. But I want to be clear, this disgusting racism and sexism isn't just about me, it hurts everyone in our city."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott also took to the X platform to decry the graffiti.

"We will not stand for this vile racism and hate," he wrote on the site formerly known as Twitter. "Seeing someone spread this hideous message is a sobering reminder of the racism that sadly still exists in our society. The SFPD will assist [the San Francisco Sheriff's Office] in finding whoever did this and bring them to justice."

The sheriff's office said there would be increased patrols in the area, and they are investigating the graffiti. There is surveillance video investigators are reviewing as well.