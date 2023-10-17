San Francisco Mayor London Breed introduces Safer San Francisco ballot measure

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced a new public safety measure aimed at giving San Francisco police officers more tools to catch criminals.

The so-called Safer San Francisco ballot measure would give officers access to technology like drones, ease restrictions on police chases in the city and reduce paperwork requirements for officers, the mayor said.

According to a press release from the mayor's office, the ordinance would additionally prevent "the City's Police Commission from prioritizing ideology before community safety."

At a Tuesday morning press event, the mayor claimed the proposed measure would allow officers to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently.

"People have always wondered, 'Why didn't police do this? Why didn't the police do that?' And it all goes back to many of these new, consistently changing, conflicting policies that have not helped with reforms," said Breed.

Mayor Breed plans to put this ordinance on the March 2024 ballot. It would need a simple majority to pass into law. San Francisco Supervisors Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey and Joel Engardio were also quoted as being in favor of the new plan in the press release about the measure, which can be found online.