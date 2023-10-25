San Francisco locals unsure if city is ready to host APEC

SAN FRANCISCO - The Moscone Center is all set to host the the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in just a few weeks, but local neighbors and landlords have mixed opinions on whether or not the city is prepared for such a big event.

63-year-old Manuel Dinmal has lived off of 4th Street for 16 years. He says he just got word that San Francisco will welcome APEC for a full week starting Nov. 11.

"I got it in my brain already that a day before they start it, I better get out and get those groceries" said Dinmal.

After having a stroke three years ago, Dinmal says he's forced to rely on public transportation. And while the conference could be great for the economy, locals like him might not be so lucky.

"We can't do nothing about it," Dinmal said.

And he's not alone. Some San Francisco landlords with apartments located within the security zone for the conference have voiced concerns for the elderly residents, citing road closures and public transit service interruptions.

Mayor London Breed addressed the concerns at a press conference held on Tuesday at San Francisco City Hall.

"Especially with the senior buildings, I know a few of those seniors who live there," said Breed. "We are working on making sure those paratransit vehicles can get into those locations and there are some things we are doing that is very hands on approach."

An interactive map that shows street closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian entry points into restricted areas due to APEC is available online, while the SFMTA has set up a special page of its website dedicated to the traffic detours and Muni lines impacted by the conference. Additional information is available at www.sf.gov/APEC.

