Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco to cause major street and transit impacts

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials in San Francisco are providing advance warning about the traffic and transit impacts expected during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference next month.

While the conference scheduled for November is going to require street closures for the duration of the event, a joint release issued by the SFPD and Secret Service announced that there would be increased security measures in place in the days leading up to, during and immediately following the APEC Leaders' Summit in San Francisco Nov. 15-18.

Authorities said residents and visitors should anticipate vehicular, public transportation and pedestrian impacts in the downtown area around the Moscone Center where the conference is being held as well as along the San Francisco waterfront area and the Nob Hill neighborhood.

"While an event of this size will undoubtedly impact the people of San Francisco, the goal of the Secret Service and our law enforcement and public safety partners is to provide a secure environment while minimizing impact and inconveniences to residents and businesses," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Brown, the U.S. Secret Service's APEC Summit Coordinator.

Residences and businesses inside the affected areas will generally be accessible. Drivers requiring access to residential and business parking lots and pedestrians visiting businesses or attending events within the closure area must enter at marked locations, provide proper identification, and will be subject to search by law enforcement personnel. Individuals should plan accordingly and expect delays throughout the week.

The public should also expect parking restrictions. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed. Restrictions will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m., and extend through Saturday evening, Nov. 18.

An interactive map that shows street closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian entry points into restricted areas is available online, while the SFMTA has set up a special page of its website dedicated to the traffic detours and Muni lines impacted by the conference. Additional information is available at www.sf.gov/APEC.

