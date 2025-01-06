Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital evacuated due to gas leak

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/6/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/6/25 11:40

San Francisco Fire officials confirmed a gas leak near Laguna Honda Hospital has forced the evacuation of employees late Monday morning.

The fire department X account posted at around 11:13 a.m. that a three-inch gas line was struck by a contractor, leading to the leak and evacuation. PG&E crews are at the scene, fire officials said.

An update posted by San Francisco Fire said PG&E crews had shut off to the gas line and were repairing the pipe. While gas is no longer leaking, fire officials said the evacuated employees remain outside for another 30 minutes as a precaution.

Laguna Honda is located at 375 Laguna Honda Blvd. east of the city's Forest Hill neighborhood. 

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is made available.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.