San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital evacuated due to gas leak

San Francisco Fire officials confirmed a gas leak near Laguna Honda Hospital has forced the evacuation of employees late Monday morning.

The fire department X account posted at around 11:13 a.m. that a three-inch gas line was struck by a contractor, leading to the leak and evacuation. PG&E crews are at the scene, fire officials said.

3” gas line has been struck and employees of Laguna Honda are being evacuated. PG&E is on scene. pic.twitter.com/VAYJUjj2yB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 6, 2025

An update posted by San Francisco Fire said PG&E crews had shut off to the gas line and were repairing the pipe. While gas is no longer leaking, fire officials said the evacuated employees remain outside for another 30 minutes as a precaution.

Laguna Honda is located at 375 Laguna Honda Blvd. east of the city's Forest Hill neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is made available.