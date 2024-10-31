San Francisco Giants reportedly hire Zack Minasian, godson to Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Lasorda, as new GM

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly promoted the team's vice president of scouting, Zack Minasian, as the new general manager.

USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Giants were expected to announce the move on Friday.

The San Francisco Giants are expected to announce Friday that Zack Minasian is their new GM. Minasian’s promotion makes the Minasian Family the first to have two brothers as GMs at the same time in MLB history with Perry as the Angels GM. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2024

Minasian joined the Giants in 2019 after a 14-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers scouting department and was promoted to the head of scouting in 2022. In September, the Giants fired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations and replaced him with former star catcher and minority owner Buster Posey, who said one of his priorities was to hire a GM with extensive scouting experience.

Minasian is godson to late Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda and the Bay Area News Group reported that when the Giants hired Minasian, Lasorda considered him a "Benedict Arnold" for accepting a position with the Dodgers' rival.

According to the Giants website, Minasian "grew up in a Major League clubhouse beginning at age five" working as a batboy/clubhouse attendant for his father, Zack Sr., longtime clubhouse manager with the Texas Rangers. His brother, Perry Minasian, is the Los Angeles Angels' GM and Zack Minasian's hiring would make their family the first to have sibling GMs at the same time in MLB history.

In addition, brother Calvin Minasian is the clubhouse director for the Atlanta Braves.

On September 30, the Giants announced Posey's ascension to the head of baseball operations two years after he joined the team's ownership group. Posey, widely expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, retired from the team following the 2021 season.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.