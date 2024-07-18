San Francisco Giants 2025 schedule revealed, will face A's in Sacramento on July 4

The San Francisco Giants are set to begin the 2025 season on the road in Cincinnati and will face the relocated A's in Sacramento over the July 4 holiday, according to the league schedule released Thursday.

For the 9th time in 10 seasons, the Giants will open the season on the road, with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds set to begin on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The season-opening road trip will continue with three games against the Houston Astros from March 31 to April 2.

The Giants home opener at Oracle Park is scheduled for Friday, April 4 against the Seattle Mariners. After three games against Seattle, the opening homestand will conclude with three games against the Reds.

First look at the 2025 #SFGiants Schedule 👀 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 18, 2024

The A's, who are leaving Oakland at the end of the season for Sacramento and eventually Las Vegas, will make their first trip back to the Bay Area in June, playing a three-game series against the Giants from June 16-18. The Giants will play their first games at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, the A's temporary new home, from July 4-6.

Other highlights of the Giants 2025 schedule:

The Giants will face the archrival Los Angeles Dodgers at home on July 11-13, ahead of the All-Star break, and September 12-14. Meanwhile, the Giants will head down to Dodger Stadium for series scheduled on June 13-15 and September 18-21.

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy and his Texas Rangers will visit San Francisco for a series scheduled for April 24-27.

The Boston Red Sox will make their biannual trip to Oracle Park with a series scheduled for June 20-22.

The 2025 regular season concludes with a six game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals (September 22-24) and the Colorado Rockies (September 26-28).

The team's Spring Training schedule has not been announced.

The Giants complete 2025 regular season schedule can be found on the team's website.