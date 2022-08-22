Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in San Francisco Richmond District arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.

The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe.

The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her aid as the suspect ran away.

Police said in a press release Monday that investigators obtained video of the suspect and identified him as 35-year-old Terence Chrisman of San Francisco. On Monday, an officer spotted Chrisman on the 800 block of Bryant Street near the Hall of Justice and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, elder abuse, and new felony arrest while out of custody on a pending felony.

Investigators believe a second victim was attacked by Chrisman just before the attack on the 65-year-old victim. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.