Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said.

The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe.

The woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her aid as the suspect ran away.

Police said officers searched the area for the suspect but did not find him. No description of the suspect was available.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

