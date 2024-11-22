San Francisco flash flood warning issued as atmospheric river storm soaks Bay Area

Amid the relentless rain brought by an atmospheric river soaking Northern California, a flash flood warning was issued Friday afternoon for San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County where instances of flooding deemed "life-threatening" were occurring.

The National Weather Service issued a bulletin at 12:43 p.m. for the city of San Francisco saying flash flooding was already occurring in the city and warning people to move to higher ground from creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses. The flash flood warning was in effect until 3:45 p.m.

"Move to higher ground now," the alert said. "Act quickly to protect your life."

At 2:00 p.m. another flash flood warning was issued for northwestern San Mateo County until 5 p.m. The Weather Service said some of the locations to experience flash flooding include Daly City, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Brisbane, Colma and Broadmoor.

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads," the bulletin said. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

The California Highway Patrol said the No. 4 and 5 lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 were blocked by flooding at the Interstate Highway 280 junction. In addition, northbound I-280 lanes No. 4 and 5 at John Daly Boulevard in Daly City were also blocked.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.