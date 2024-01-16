San Francisco firefighters close downtown intersection due to sinkhole

The San Francisco Fire Department said a sinkhole opened at a downtown San Francisco intersection on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the sinkhole was at the intersection of California and Montgomery streets.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Department of Public Works is responding and #YourSFFD has the intersection closed.



pic.twitter.com/grjmxAaIlS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 17, 2024

The Department of Public Works responded to the scene, and firefighters have closed the intersection