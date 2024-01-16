San Francisco & Peninsula News

San Francisco firefighters close downtown intersection due to sinkhole

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 1-16-24
PIX Now evening edition 1-16-24 08:15

The San Francisco Fire Department said a sinkhole opened at a downtown San Francisco intersection on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the sinkhole was at the intersection of California and Montgomery streets.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The Department of Public Works responded to the scene, and firefighters have closed the intersection

First published on January 16, 2024 / 7:43 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.