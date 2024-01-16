San Francisco firefighters close downtown intersection due to sinkhole
The San Francisco Fire Department said a sinkhole opened at a downtown San Francisco intersection on Tuesday.
Fire officials said the sinkhole was at the intersection of California and Montgomery streets.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
The Department of Public Works responded to the scene, and firefighters have closed the intersection
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.