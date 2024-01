A downtown San Francisco intersection was reopened Wednesday morning, hours after a sinkhole forced its closure to motorists. Shawn Chitnis reports.

Water main break, sinkhole block intersection in downtown San Francisco A downtown San Francisco intersection was reopened Wednesday morning, hours after a sinkhole forced its closure to motorists. Shawn Chitnis reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On