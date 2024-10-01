Watch CBS News
San Francisco fire crews evacuate some Bret Harte residents due to reported gas leak

By Jose Fabian

San Francisco firefighters said some Bret Harte neighborhood residents may have to evacuate or shelter in place due to a reported gas leak.

The fire department said crews and police were knocking on doors south of Paul Avenue, between Crane and Carr streets, to inform residents if they should temporarily relocate.

According to the fire department, the evacuations are a precaution, and police are working with SF Muni to temporarily accommodate any displaced residents.

