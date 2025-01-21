Suspect arrested in fatal multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco that followed hit-and-run crash

A man detained by police following a fatal multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco Sunday evening was arrested Monday, police said.

The crash was in the area of 6th and Harrison Streets. San Francisco police said a vehicle hit at least six vehicles at the scene, including a Waymo autonomous vehicle, killing 1 person and a dog and injuring multiple other victims inside their vehicles. Several were hospitalized including one victim with life-threatening conditions.

The suspect driver was also treated at a hospital and detained.

Moments before the crash, the California Highway Patrol said the driver of a black Tesla sedan was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving four cars on northbound Interstate Highway 280 at the 6th Street offramp. Only minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

On Monday, the driver was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving causing injury, felony vandalism, and speeding. He was identified as 66-year-old Jia Lin Zheng.

Investigators were determining whether the fatal crash was related to the hit-and-run collisions on Highway 280 and whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the collision.

A Waymo spokesperson told CBS Bay Area that data collected from the vehicle involved in the crash indicated a collision with a vehicle traveling an estimated 98 mph.