Seven-vehicle crash in San Francisco kills 1, another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

One person is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a seven-vehicle crash in San Francisco Sunday night, firefighters said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the report came in at 6:08 p.m. in the area of 6th and Harrison streets.

Police said one person and a dog died at the scene. The person's identification has not been released at this time.

The San Francisco Fire Department said one person has life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Six people involved in the crash are expected to survive. They were either taken to the hospital or evaluated at the scene and released.

At least seven occupied vehicles were involved in the crash, firefighters said. There were also unoccupied vehicles involved in the crash.

A Waymo spokesperson said one of its vehicles was operating autonomously "when it was struck from behind in a multiple-car collision caused by a vehicle traveling well above the speed limit."

Officers said a possible suspect driver is being treated at the hospital and is detained.

The San Francisco Police Department is handling the investigation and is working to determine if this crash is related to multiple hit-and-run crashes on northbound Interstate 280 moments before the crash.

The California Highway Patrol said it got reports of a four-vehicle hit-and-run crash around 6:09 p.m. on I-280 at the 6th Street offramp. Officers said two people had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

The CHP added that a suspect vehicle was described as a black Tesla in the I-280 crash.

It's unknown at this point if DUI is a factor in the crash.

The fire department said it expects the intersection to remain closed through the night.