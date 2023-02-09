UPDATE: Explosion, fire destroys home in San Francisco Sunset District; 2 injured, homes evacuated
SAN FRANCISCO -- A huge fire preceded by a large explosion destroyed a home in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday morning, leaving two people including a firefighter injured and prompting the evacuation of surrounding homes.
The fire burned a house on the 1700 block of Noriega Street near 22nd Avenue and was initially reported at around 9:30 a.m.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was upgraded to three alarms and that two adjacent houses were also affected. A photo tweeted out by the SFFF Local 798 Union showed the residence fully engulfed in flames.
In a later photo tweeted out by the firefighters' union, the single-family home appeared completely destroyed with the roof and upper floor collapsed onto the lower garage area.
Fire department spokesman Capt. Jonathan Baxter said one person was in serious condition after receiving burns. He said windows in houses across the street had been shattered, "indicative of an explosion." A later update also confirmed that a firefighter was injured during the incident and was in stable condition.
Baxter said all homes on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. were being evacuated, but there was no threat to other homes in the area. A later tweet by the SFFD indicated that homes at 1730-1750 on 22nd Avenue were evacuated and the rest of the 1700 block if 22nd Avenue was advised to shelter in place.
People living in the area reported hearing and feeling the explosion around the time the fire erupted.
Images from social media showed a large plume of smoke emanating from the fire. The fire department was urging people to avoid the area.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or the reported explosion. The investigation by fire officials is ongoing.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
