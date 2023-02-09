UPDATE: Explosion, fire destroys home in San Francisco Sunset District; 2 injured, homes evacuated

SAN FRANCISCO -- A huge fire preceded by a large explosion destroyed a home in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday morning, leaving two people including a firefighter injured and prompting the evacuation of surrounding homes.

The fire burned a house on the 1700 block of Noriega Street near 22nd Avenue and was initially reported at around 9:30 a.m.

A house burns on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco's Sunset District, February 9, 2023 Twitter/@SFFFLocal798

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was upgraded to three alarms and that two adjacent houses were also affected. A photo tweeted out by the SFFF Local 798 Union showed the residence fully engulfed in flames.

In a later photo tweeted out by the firefighters' union, the single-family home appeared completely destroyed with the roof and upper floor collapsed onto the lower garage area.

A house burns on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco's Sunset District, February 9, 2023. San Francisco Fire Department

UPDATE 3- ALARM FIRE 3 HOMES AFFECTED- 1 INJURY AT THIS TIME- 1700 BLOCK OF 22ND AVE EVACUATED- AVOID THE AREA https://t.co/unrhslXklE pic.twitter.com/gOuwWUJ7J3 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 9, 2023

Fire department spokesman Capt. Jonathan Baxter said one person was in serious condition after receiving burns. He said windows in houses across the street had been shattered, "indicative of an explosion." A later update also confirmed that a firefighter was injured during the incident and was in stable condition.

Baxter said all homes on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. were being evacuated, but there was no threat to other homes in the area. A later tweet by the SFFD indicated that homes at 1730-1750 on 22nd Avenue were evacuated and the rest of the 1700 block if 22nd Avenue was advised to shelter in place.

A destroyed house following an explosion and fire on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco Sunset District, February 9, 2023. Twitter/@SFFFLocal798

People living in the area reported hearing and feeling the explosion around the time the fire erupted.

We heard and felt what sounded like an explosion moments before this fire in San Francisco's Sunset district started sending out smoke. This is a photo from the Outer Richmond. @KQEDnews https://t.co/URTfZdSDRB pic.twitter.com/k2ckST8rrw — Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG) February 9, 2023

What’s happening in the Sunset? Loud boom that shook the building and now a chorus of sirens…#SanFrancisco #sunsetdistrict — Cheryl L. Guerrero (@cheryl_guerrero) February 9, 2023

Images from social media showed a large plume of smoke emanating from the fire. The fire department was urging people to avoid the area.

Yikes massive explosion and fire in SF Sunset right now, near 22nd Ave at Noriega. Steer clear! pic.twitter.com/tY7FVQzwrN — iWard (@ideasareweapons) February 9, 2023

Our house rocked, felt like an earthquake. Turns out it was a #fire not far from where we live in the Outer Sunset, San Francisco. Maybe it was a gas leak/explosion? so many fire trucks showed up pic.twitter.com/JlyzIlxQpQ — Kerry Dolan (@KerryDolan) February 9, 2023

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or the reported explosion. The investigation by fire officials is ongoing.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.